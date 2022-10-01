Tikait on PFI: Bans effected with bias wrong

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait said banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), is wrong if it is done with a bias. However, involvement in unlawful acts is reason enough to get banned, he said.

Tikait was talking to mediapersons in Bahraich while en route to Shrawasti on Friday. Criticising the BJP, Tikait said all organisations will be banned sooner or later. On being asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Tikait said Rahul should have started this campaign earlier.

Without taking the name of the BJP, Tikait said that the party will restrict all agitations and later, it will ban all political parties. He said that “they” want that there should only be one political party in the country and will eliminate the opposition in the near future. Tikait claimed the BJP has won more than 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election by falsification with the help of officials.

He said only farmers can save the country and a big agitation will be launched soon on the matter of minimum support price (MSP). He also questioned the handing over of the land of Lucknow airport. He said that the land belonging to Lucknow airport has been handed over to Adani for free.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI