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TIPRA Motha sweeps Tripura ADC polls, wins 24 seats to defeat BJP

Despite being allies in the state, the BJP and TIPRA Motha contested against each other in the council elections.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 05:43 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman
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The TIPRA Motha Party swept the 28-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections on Friday, winning 24 seats and sharply reducing ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) presence to four seats from eight in the previous tribal council polls.

Supporters of Tipra Motha Party their victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections on Friday. (PTI)

The landslide victory came with a higher vote share and significant winning margins in several constituencies, though detailed figures were still being compiled by the commission.

As in the previous TTAADC election, the BJP’s other ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and opposition parties including CPI(M) and Congress failed to win a single seat.

Polling for the 28-seat TTAADC was held on April 12 and recorded a voter turnout of more than 83%.

Despite being allies in the state, the BJP and TIPRA Motha contested against each other in the council elections. The BJP’s other ally IPFT, along with CPI(M) and Congress, also fought independently.

In his first reaction on X, chief minister Manik thanked party workers for their courage, hard work, and dedication and congratulated the Tipra Motha Party on its victory. “While we accept the people’s mandate with humility, we see this as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger,” he said.

Covering nearly 70 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area, the TTAADC is home to almost one-third of the state’s population.

The council was formed in 1982 under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and was later brought under the Sixth Schedule to grant it greater autonomous powers.

The TTAADC was ruled largely by the CPI(M) until 1990-95, except in 2000 when the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) governed the council. The IPFT ruled from 2000 to 2005, before TIPRA Motha captured power in 2021.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / TIPRA Motha sweeps Tripura ADC polls, wins 24 seats to defeat BJP
Home / Cities / Other Cities / TIPRA Motha sweeps Tripura ADC polls, wins 24 seats to defeat BJP
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