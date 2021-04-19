TN imposes curbs at night, Sunday from April 20 to curb Covid spread

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Sunday announced a night curfew between 10pm and 4am and a complete lockdown on Sundays effective from April 20 to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The decision came after chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami held a meeting with senior officials to discuss measures to curtail the surge in cases.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 10,723 new cases, the highest this year, taking the Covid tally in the state to 991,451. Chennai accounted for the highest caseload with 3,304 cases, according to the health department data. A total of 108,155 RT-PCR tests were conducted across the state on Sunday.

The new restrictions will remain in place until further orders as counting for assembly poll results will take place on May 2, the government has decided. Class 12 board examinations for the state board students have been postponed, but practical exams, which got underway on Friday, will continue. The state has asked government and private colleges and universities to conduct their classes and exams online.

During the Sunday lockdowns, only essential activities like milk supply, newspaper delivery, medical services, commodity transport and vehicles carrying petrol and diesel are permitted. Meat and vegetable shops, cinemas and commercial establishments will be closed. Takeaway services will be allowed in restaurants at stipulated timings.

During the night curfew, private and public transportation, taxis and autos, and transportation within the state will not be allowed. Transportation will be allowed for purposes of medical services and for carrying people to and from railway stations and airports. On other days, the rule for 50% capacity in restaurants and theatres will continue. Journalists, petrol bunks, and industries producing essentials can continue to work.

All beaches across the state are now out of bounds for the public. Tourism to Ooty, Kodaikanal and other destinations is prohibited. Public will also not be allowed to go to museums, parks, zoos, and ASI sites.

Infections began to rise in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections held on April 6. By March 24, the state reported 1,636 cases. The polling day recorded 3,645 fresh cases. Last year, during the first wave, Tamil Nadu for weeks had the second highest caseload in the country. Besides urging people to get vaccinated, the health department and civic bodies are bringing back measures from last year, such as conducting at least 100,000 RT-PCR tests, and opening fever camps and triage or screening centres, which helped in identifying cases early and reducing the burden on hospitals. Chennai has opened 12 screening centres across 15 zones.

“If their condition seems to be fine, we send them back home. Those who need doctor supervision, they will be sent to the Covid care centre,” said Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash. “Those who need to be admitted to hospital come in the third category.”

Experts say localised restrictions are necessary to control the virus spread and ensure that hospitals that are fast filling up aren’t overburdened. “We are likely to see multiple peaks we experienced last year, so it’s important to cancel social events and avoid large gatherings, especially in enclosed spaces,” said Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director of the National Institute of Epidemiology.