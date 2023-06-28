To check forgery, AKTU starts uploading student degrees to NAD

LUCKNOW To curb the menace of fake certificates of educational degrees and forgery of mark sheets, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has adopted a new technology. It has started uploading degrees to the National Academic Depository (NAD).

Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University. (HT File)

While blockchain technology was used for degrees during the last convocation, this time, the university has gone for NAD. The process of uploading the degrees to NAD is underway. Now, students can also save their degrees on NAD.

“So far, the university has uploaded about 36,000 degrees of session 2021-22 batch to NAD. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has created NAD to keep educational documents like degrees, marksheets, and diplomas, among others, digitally safe. All educational documents can be kept digitally safe,” said vice-chancellor JP Pandey.

The verification of all documents has been made easy through NAD. Along with this, students can also access their educational documents through this platform. Keeping in mind the interests of lakhs of its students, the university has started uploading degrees to NAD.

According to Controller of Examinations, Prof Rajeev Kumar, the degree of session 2021-22 is currently being uploaded. This process will continue going forward. The exercise is expected to weed out the possibility of a fake certificate being uploaded. It will also eliminate the need for physically approaching the university or college for attested certificates, which is being done currently.

Besides negating the possibility of uploading fake certificates, the creation of a virtual database will benefit recruiters who want to get the credentials of applicants vetted by the universities concerned. It will also eliminate the need to physically approach the university or college for procuring attested certificates, as is the current practice.

NAD will allow students to retrieve their academic documents at any time, and help employers verify their authenticity (with the students’ approval) at short notice. Apart from this, it will also give boards and academic institutions greater access to the data, an official said.

