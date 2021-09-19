Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / To protest proposed Reliance stores, JCCI calls for Jammu Bandh on Wednesday
others

To protest proposed Reliance stores, JCCI calls for Jammu Bandh on Wednesday

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Saturday called for a complete Jammu Bandh on Wednesday to protest against proposed move of the government to open 100 Reliance stores in Jammu
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
JCCI president Arun Gupta expressed resentment over the proposal of big companies such as Reliance opening stores in Jammu, saying that if this happens, small businesses will be affected and many shops will shut down. (HT File)

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Saturday called for a complete Jammu Bandh on Wednesday to protest against proposed move of the government to open 100 Reliance stores in Jammu.

JCCI expressed anguish over the “discrimination of the highest degree with traders of Jammu by the government”. JCCI president Arun Gupta said, “Looking into the atrocities of the government on the business class of Jammu, we have decided to give a clarion call for Jammu Bandh on September 22.”

He expressed resentment over the proposal of big companies such as Reliance opening stores in Jammu, saying that if this happens, small businesses will be affected and many shops will shut down.

“Despite adding opportunities for business, the directionless government has snatched what was in hand of traders which is unacceptable,” he added.

“The directionless policies of the government are hitting hard the business fraternity,” he said.

“Now, bar owners are the next targets of the anti-Jammu administration. Hundreds of wine traders have lost their livelihood after the introduction of e-auction of liquor vends in Jammu and Kashmir; 228 liquor traders lost their shops in the e-auction conducted recently,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Gupta then referred to banquet halls, which he said are bearing the brunt of government’s baseless restriction on the number of guests.

He also lashed out at the government for ending the Darbar Move.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Ikkjutt Jammu and around 20 other organisations have extended support to the Bandh call.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two youths drown in Udhampur

Govt, private schools shut in Leh after 56 students test positive for Covid

8-yr-old mauled to death by leopard in Budgam

Militants frustrated by peace in Valley, killing of their commanders, says IGP
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP