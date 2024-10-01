To retain Rewari seat, Congress ropes in political heavyweights to woo voters

Gurugram: To retain the Rewari assembly constituency, which the Congress won in 2019, the party has sought help from senior leaders from within the state and outside it to woo voters since this constituency is considered to be the political centre of south Haryana. In the last few decades, due to economic growth and urbanisation, Gurgaon and Badshahpur have gained considerable importance but Rewari being home to two political heavyweights of south Haryana -- Rao Inderjit Singh and Captain (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav is still considered to be the political epicentre of a part of the state. Congress candidate Chiranjeev Rao at an election meeting in Rewari on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The importance of the constituency can be gauged from the fact that in 2019 assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a large public rally in favour of the BJP candidate, while the Congress is working hard to rope in Rahul Gandhi to campaign for party nominee Chiranjiv Rao for this election. A senior Congress member said that Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a rally in Rewari on Thursday, but the schedule is still not confirmed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress candidate Chiranjiv Rao addressed public meetings in Balavas Jamapur, Bhudla, Dhingra Garden, Adarsh Nagar, Sati Mata Chowk, Banjarwada in Rewari and urged the people to vote for Congress as its victory will ensure the end of BJP rule, which has failed to bring any development to the state. “The entire state of Haryana is going to vote for change, including Rewari, and the importance of this constituency can be gauged by the fact that top leaders from Haryana and neighbouring Rajasthan have come to campaign for your candidate. If you have faith in me, I am sure the party is going to give Rewari a bigger role in the government,” said Rao.

The Rewari assembly constituency has 2.53 lakh voters and it will have a four cornered contest with BJP fielding Laxman Singh, AAP fielding Satish Yadav, and Sunny Yadav contesting the polls as an independent.

In an attempt to woo voters in Rewari, the Congress has brought in former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son and Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot, and leader of the opposition in Rajasthan Tika Ram Juli to campaign for Rao.

“The Rewari assembly seat is the heart south Haryana politics and the Congress understands the importance of retaining this constituency. We had won it in 2019 even during the Modi wave and now the battle is comparatively easier as the wind is blowing in favour of the Congress. However, we are working hard on the ground to ensure the party’s victory,” said Captain (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, who has won the Rewari assembly seat six times in the past.

Addressing a public meeting in Rewari on Monday, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the countdown for the BJP government began in Haryana when it lost five Lok Sabha seats in the general elections. “The people of Rewari must vote for Congress and ensure victory of Chiranjiv Rao on this seat,” he said.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari while addressing the meeting said that the people of Rewari must oust the BJP for failing the cause of the farmers, soldiers and people from economically weaker sections. “The time has come to defeat the BJP and bring back an inclusive government,” he said.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel, who visited Rewari last week said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held his first election rally in Rewari in 2014, during which he had promised one rank, one pension to armed forces personnel. “The promise made by the PM is still not fulfilled and armed forces personnel are still waiting for the same,” he had said then.

Senior Congress leader from Rajasthan, Tika Ram Juli, in his address had said that despite changing the chief minister and government decisions, the BJP failed to win any favour with the people of Haryana. “The election is for change in Haryana and the Congress will form the government,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders, who have campaigned in Rewari have not only attacked the BJP and its policies but they have also obliquely indicated that the Congress is likely to give Chiranjiv Rao, a bigger responsibility, if he wins in the constituency. “The Congress has promised development in Rewari but it is also promising that the party candidate could get a ministerial berth, if the party forms the government. The supporters of the party are getting enthused by these promises. Also, the anti-incumbency against the ruling party is working as a factor in boosting the morale of the opposition,” said Deepak Kumar, a resident of the city.