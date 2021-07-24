Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tomar should apologise for feigning ignorance on farm stir deaths: SAD

The Centre is refusing to recognise the human tragedy unfolding on the borders of Delhi, the party has said, also demanding an apology from Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the issue
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Farmer protesting during a ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar. (HT File)

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday condemned the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government by feigning ignorance of the fact that more than 550 farmers had been ‘martyred’ in peaceful protest against the three agricultural laws.

“The Centre is refusing to recognise the human tragedy unfolding on the borders of Delhi,” said the party, also demanding an apology from Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the issue.

Expressing shock at Tomar’s statement that the Centre did not have any record of the farmers who had died in the ongoing Kisan Andolan on the borders of Delhi, former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “This anti-farmer attitude of the NDA government is responsible for the plight of farmers.”

She added that farmers had not only been stonewalled for eight months, but even their dead were not being recognised.

“The SAD condemns this anti-human attitude and requests the agriculture minister to apologise to the farmers for this statement and assure the country that the ‘annadaata’ will not be humiliated in this manner again in Parliament,” Harsimrat added.

She added that the NDA government was functioning in a dictatorial manner in Parliament and had not even cared to conduct any study to ascertain the apprehensions in the minds of farmers about the three farm laws. “Tomar’s assertion that no study has been conducted on this issue proves that this government is committed to fulfilling its pact with the corporations and will not even take any feedback from farmers on the three farm laws. This is against the very essence of democracy,” she said.

