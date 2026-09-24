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Top cop visits spot, orders security boost

New Delhi: On Tuesday night — a day after the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj park — Commissioner of Police, Anurag Kumar, visited the park to assess the security situation and directed enhanced patrolling

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 07:40:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: On Tuesday night — a day after the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj park — Commissioner of Police, Anurag Kumar, visited the park to assess the security situation and directed enhanced patrolling.

Police personnel are seen deployed outside Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) as security is stepped up amid concerns over women’s safety in and around the college area. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
Police personnel are seen deployed outside Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) as security is stepped up amid concerns over women’s safety in and around the college area. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

“During the visit, the CP undertook patrolling of the park along with the officers and reviewed the overall security arrangements in the park and adjoining areas. He also assessed the security requirements on the ground. Directions were issued to further strengthen security in and around the park through enhanced motorcycle and foot patrolling, regular checking and sustained police presence, particularly during vulnerable hours,” read a Delhi police press note.

Meanwhile, patrolling was intensified in parts of the city, and police apprehended 379 people under sections of the Delhi Police Act, the Delhi Excise Act, the Gambling Act, the BNSS, and the POCSO Act, police said.

Delhi police personnel patrolled parks and other public spaces, and also conducted a security audit to identify deficiencies such as dark spots, broken or inadequate fencing, and vulnerable entry and exit points, among others.

 
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