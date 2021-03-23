Home / Cities / Others / Trace rain in parts of Delhi, IMD predicts more showers on Tuesday
Trace rain in parts of Delhi, IMD predicts more showers on Tuesday


By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Parts of Delhi received trace rainfall on Monday, with strong winds and cloudy skies during the day, bring the Capital some respite from rising mercury levels that have consistently been above normal levels this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that with more clouds passing over the city, there is a possibility of light rains continuing on Tuesday.

“More clouds are moving over the region. Though Delhi is not expected to receive any intense rainfall, it will be largely cloudy with light rains in some parts,” a senior Met official said on Monday.

The overcast skies brought some respite from the rising heat in the city. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 33.6 degrees Celsius. However, Delhi on Monday also recorded the highest minimum temperature for the season, with the mercury levels touching 20°C.

Scientists explained that temperatures usually tend to rise during the onset of a western disturbance, as in the early hours on Monday from when the minimum temperature recordings are noted.

A western disturbance is an extra-tropical storm that originates in the Mediterranean, which brings with it rain and a drop in temperature and is mostly associated with winter rain in India. This is the fifth western disturbance to pass over the region this month. The last time the city received rain and thunderstorm was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with hailstorm in parts of NCR.

IMD forecast says that from Wednesday, the temperatures are expected to rise and by Friday it is likely to reach around 37°C. The highest temperature to ever be recorded in March was in 1945, when the mercury levels crossed the 40°C mark.

