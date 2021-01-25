Tractor ferries tractor as farmers use jugaad to reach Delhi for R-Day

Failure to plan means planning to fail. Farmers from the district going to New Delhi to be part of the much-publicised tractor rally on the Republic Day on Tuesday, have planned their travel.

Some tractors are carrying 3-4 tractors on its trolley, after erecting a stable platform. In other tractors, water tankers are being ferried for protesters. In many tractors, indigenous solar mobile charging panels were also being carried. Around 20,000 farmers have left for Delhi.

Beant Singh, a farmer from Alamgir village in Ludhiana, said this was the prime example of Punjabi ‘Jugaad’ (innovation). “The fuel cost of a trip to Delhi and back is between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 for a farmer from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.”

Gurpreet Singh, of Malkapur village, was ferrying five tankers, each containing 2,000 litre of potable water in it. He added that potable water was needed as the water available on the borders was hard and tasted bitter.

“We had sent packaged drinking water bottles, but it caused pollution. This time, we are taking tankers of potable water. Some volunteers have provided cans for storing water,” Gurpreet added.

Surinder Singh, of Amritsar, said farmers who had visited the Singhu border talked about vehicular pollution and rush.

“Affluent farmers have come to the aid of marginal farmers as many of them wished to join the tractor rally, but did not have enough cash for fuel. We decided to take such farmers along and ferry their tractor as well. The protest has led to the crash of walls between the rich and the poor farmer,” Surinder added.

Beant added, “Our idea to carry tractors on trolleys also leads to fewer vehicles on road, and lower pollution. From four drivers ferrying four tractors separately to reach the same destination, one driver is ferrying three to four tractors.”