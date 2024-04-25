Traffic advisory issued in Ghaziabad for Phase 2 polls. Details here

The Ghaziabad police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 26 (Friday). In its advisory, the police restricted the movement of heavy vehicles from Hapur chungi towards Govindpuram grain mandi, and from Dasna flyover towards Hapur chungi. The movement of light private vehicles was also restricted between NDRF cut and Santosh Maxwell Hospital on Hapur Road. A picture of traffic movement in Ghaziabad.(HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, buses from the Dasna side that are on their way to deposit EVMs were advised to move through CNG pump cut to drop the polling personnel at Gate No. 02 of Govindpuram mandi.

Here's what the Ghaziabad police said in its advisory:

Movement of commercial and heavy vehicles will be restricted from Hapur chungi towards Govindpuram grain mandi.

Movement of commercial and heavy vehicles will be restricted from Dasna flyover towards Hapur chungi. These vehicles can use NH-09 to Atmaram steel to Hapur chungi for their destination.

Movement of light private vehicles will be restricted in between NDRF cut and Santosh Maxwell Hospital on Hapur Road.

Buses coming from Dasna side to deposit EVMs will go through CNG pump cut, drop the polling personnel at Gate No. 02 of Govindpuram mandi, then turn left from Baba Market cut, and will go to their destination via 47th Vahini PAC Road.

Buses coming from Modinagar/Muradnagar side via Manan Dham to deposit EVMs, will go through Karpuripuram CNG petrol pump in front of City Park, drop the polling personnel at Gate No. 02 of Govindpuram Mandi and will go to their destination via Baba Market cut using 47th Vahini PAC Road.

The police also provided the passengers with helpline numbers. For assistance, one can reach out to the police at traffic helpline number 9643322904 or 0120-2986100. Meanwhile, other helpline numbers, including those of the traffic inspector headquarters, the traffic inspector of the Loni area, and others, were also provided.