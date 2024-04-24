Traffic restrictions in place around Noida’s flower market in view of polling

In view of polling on April 26 (Friday) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency, the Noida traffic police issued a traffic advisory on Tuesday for Phool Mandi (flower market) Phase 2 in Noida for April 25 and 26, from where poll parties will be dispatched and returned to with EVMs after elections. Phool Mandi (flower market) in Phase 2, Noida, from where poll parties will be dispatched and returned to with EVMs after elections, will be out of bounds to regular traffic on April 25,26. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Except vehicles related to elections, all traffic movement will be restricted around Phool Mandi Phase 2. The traffic movement will also be restricted from Phool Mandi to Sector 88 Kent RO Chowk,” said deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav, adding that diversion will come into effect on April 25 morning and continue till late night on April 26.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The traffic police said light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles will be banned near the Phool Mandi from 7am to 10pm on April 25, and again from 7am till midnight on April 26. The movement of these vehicles will be prohibited on the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road from Surajpur to Noida Phase 2, said police.

Parking arrangements have been made for magistrates, media, polling officers, and personnel deployed on strong room (EVM) duty. “Sector and zonal magistrates can park vehicles at Gate No. 2 parking, while media persons can park in Parking 3. Buses engaged in poll duties will be parked at Parking 6,” said the traffic police statement.

The election department has also issued an advisory with dos and don’ts for political parties. “No party or candidate can send bulk messages to people 72 hours prior to voting, and the campaign should stop 48 hours prior to the election. Only authorised persons will be allowed in the 100-metre radius of each polling station on voting day,” said the statement.