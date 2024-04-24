 Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in 2nd phase of voting | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in 2nd phase of voting

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The second phase of voting will be held on April 26 in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union territories.

The stage is set for the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election which will be held on April 26 in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union territories. The voting will begin at 7am on Friday and conclude at 5pm.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The second phase of voting will be held on April 26.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The second phase of voting will be held on April 26.

The second phase of voting will see a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Also read: Lok Sabha polls: Opposition ups ante over PM Modi’s Rajasthan rally remarks

Some of the key candidates contesting in the second phase include Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Hema Malini from Mathura, Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, and Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South, among others.

Here is a list of states and constituencies going to polls in the second phase of voting:

StatesConstituencies
AssamKarimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
BiharKishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu
ChhattisgarhRajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
Jammu and KashmirJammu
Karnataka Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar
KeralaKasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
Manipur Outer Manipur
Madhya PradeshTikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
MaharashtraBuldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
Rajasthan Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
TripuraTripura East
Uttar PradeshAmroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura
West BengalDarjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election was held on April 19 in as many as 21 states and 102 constituencies. The states included - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The voting was also held in union territories - Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: Indore offers free jalebi, ice-cream to early voters, huge discounts at Delhi eateries

According to the Election Commission of India, an average of over around 60 to 65 percent voter turnout was recorded in all states.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases on - April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on June 4.

