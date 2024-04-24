Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in 2nd phase of voting

The stage is set for the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election which will be held on April 26 in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union territories. The voting will begin at 7am on Friday and conclude at 5pm. Lok Sabha elections 2024: The second phase of voting will be held on April 26.

The second phase of voting will see a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Some of the key candidates contesting in the second phase include Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Hema Malini from Mathura, Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, and Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South, among others.

Here is a list of states and constituencies going to polls in the second phase of voting:

States Constituencies Assam Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor Bihar Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Karnataka Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar Kerala Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram Manipur Outer Manipur Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul Maharashtra Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani Rajasthan Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran Tripura Tripura East Uttar Pradesh Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura West Bengal Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election was held on April 19 in as many as 21 states and 102 constituencies. The states included - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The voting was also held in union territories - Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.

According to the Election Commission of India, an average of over around 60 to 65 percent voter turnout was recorded in all states.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases on - April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on June 4.