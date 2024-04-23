Lok Sabha elections: Indore offers free jalebi, ice-cream to early voters, huge discounts at Delhi eateries

The proprietors of eateries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have decided to offer jalebis, poha, and ice cream free of cost to those who cast their votes during the early hours of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13. Jalebis(HT Photo)

According to the shop owners, the move of offering free food items aims to motivate the voters to exercise their franchise, PTI reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the proprietors chaired by district magistrate Ashish Singh on Tuesday.

Indore's district magistrate Ashish Singh said, "We want to make Indore Lok Sabha constituency number one in the country in terms of voting, and for this, the help of commercial establishments is being taken."

Gunjan Sharma, president of the merchant association of the city's famous food hub, ‘56 Dukan,’ said that people who vote between 7 am and 9 am will be served free ‘poha’ and ‘jalebi’.

"Senior citizens casting their votes during this period and youth voting for the first time in their lives will be served free ice cream along with poha and jalebi at our chaat-chowpatty. For availing this offer, they have to show the indelible ink mark on their finger to the shopkeepers," he said.

Some other commercial establishments in the city have offered delicacies like noodles and Manchurian free of cost to people who vote during early hours.

The proprietors of shops in '56 Dukan'—the famous food hub in Indore—had decided to offer free snacks like ‘poha’ and ‘jalebi’ to early voters last year too.

Similarly, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi also adopted measures, including offering discounts at various restaurants and markets on voting day. Chandni Chowk sarv vyapar mandal has offered shoppers who get their fingers inked on May 25, a 10 per cent discount at establishments registered with it. The shoppers can avail of this one-time offer on May 27.

Vyapar mandal C-4-E Janakpuri market has decided that those exercising their right of franchise will be entitled to a 5 per cent discount.

Several commercial establishments in West Delhi decided to offer their patrons discounts, varying from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, if they turn out to vote in the upcoming general elections. Various establishments in the Keshavpuram zone, too have offered 20-30 per cent discount to voters on their purchases.

Restaurants affiliated with NRAI have also announced a 20 per cent discount for voters.

