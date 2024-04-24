Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Amit Shah to participate in last day's poll campaign in Kerala
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Following the first round of voting in the general elections on April 19, the second phase is scheduled for Friday, April 26. This phase will cover 89 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states, such as Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir....Read More
Additionally, assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are slated for May 13.
Latest election highlights
• On Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, BJP national president JP Nadda was campaigning for BJP candidate Janardan Mishra, who currently holds the MP position for the Rewa Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the Congress has nominated Nilam Mishra to contest against the BJP candidate in the same constituency.
• External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied Boora Narsaiah Goud to file his nomination for the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha seat in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He also participated in an election rally to support Goud.
• The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Tashi Gyalson, a former party general secretary of the Ladakh unit, as its candidate from the Ladakh constituency, replacing current MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Tashi Gyalson, a councillor from the Lingshed constituency, served as chairman and chief executive councillor of the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, in 2020.
• In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and former Union ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam submitted their nominations. Actor-politician Kalyan, whose Janasena is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, filed his nomination for the Pithapuram assembly seat, accompanied by local party leaders.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Union minister and Lok Sabha candidate predicts NDA to win at least 12 out of Assam's 14 seats
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA goes to poll to secure another historic mandate from the people, we are confident that we will win a minimum of 12 plus seats in Assam, with more than 23 seats in the Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal, candidate from Dibrugarh
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: ‘Both NDA, LDF are insensitive towards Kerala people,’ says Congress MP Jebi Mather
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Speaking to the news agency ANI, Congress MP Jebi Mather slammed the BJP-led NDA and the LDF government in the state, stating that both are “insensitive towards the people of Kerala.”
“The central government led by NDA and PM Narendra Modi and the state government by LDF and CM Pinarayi Vijayan, people have realized both these governments have been very insensitive to the needs of the people. During these ten years of PM Modi's rule and seven and half years of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's rule, people have suffered the most, be it the common man, farmers, youth, women, labourers...INDIA alliance will come into power when we count (votes) on June 4,” she said.
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Repolling in 8 Arunchal Pradesh stations for Assembly elections
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Following incidents of violence at eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh during the phase 1 voting of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, repolling is currently underway at those locations.
As per an order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, repolling for the Assembly elections at these eight stations is scheduled to start at 6 am and end at 2 pm. Read more
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Amit Shah to participate in last day's poll campaign in Kerala
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: On Wednesday morning, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will arrive in Kerala to participate in the BJP-led NDA's Lok Sabha election campaign. This marks the final day of poll campaigning before the state heads to the polls on April 26.
News agency PTI reported that Shah's chopper is scheduled to land at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation Ground at 8.45 am.
Following his arrival, Shah will travel by road to Punnapra Carmel Ground to participate in the election campaign for NDA candidate Sobha Surendran, according to party sources.
Shah will address a public meeting at 9 am, with both national and state leaders expected to be in attendance.