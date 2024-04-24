Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Amit Shah to participate in last day's poll campaign in Kerala

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold a poll campaign in Kerala today, on the last day of poll campaigning before voting takes place on April 26.

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live updates: Following the first round of voting in the general elections on April 19, the second phase is scheduled for Friday, April 26. This phase will cover 89 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states, such as Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir....Read More

Additionally, assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are slated for May 13.

Latest election highlights

• Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will arrive in the state on Wednesday morning to join the BJP-led NDA's Lok Sabha election campaign. This comes on the final day of public campaigning before Kerala heads to the polls on April 26.

• On Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, BJP national president JP Nadda was campaigning for BJP candidate Janardan Mishra, who currently holds the MP position for the Rewa Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the Congress has nominated Nilam Mishra to contest against the BJP candidate in the same constituency.

• External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied Boora Narsaiah Goud to file his nomination for the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha seat in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He also participated in an election rally to support Goud.

• The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Tashi Gyalson, a former party general secretary of the Ladakh unit, as its candidate from the Ladakh constituency, replacing current MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Tashi Gyalson, a councillor from the Lingshed constituency, served as chairman and chief executive councillor of the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, in 2020.

• In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and former Union ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam submitted their nominations. Actor-politician Kalyan, whose Janasena is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, filed his nomination for the Pithapuram assembly seat, accompanied by local party leaders.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26

Phase 3- May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.