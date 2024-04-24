Repolling in 8 Arunachal Pradesh stations for assembly elections today after violence

Arunachal Pradesh is set for repolling in eight polling stations on Wednesday, April 24, following incidents of violence during the initial phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and state assembly elections on April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced in an order on Sunday that repolling for the Assembly elections in eight booths would commence at 6 am and conclude at 2 pm. Reports of violence and damage to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) emerged during the assembly elections at eight polling booths in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

According to an official cited by PTI, reports of violence and damage to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) emerged during the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Repolling in these booths

The polling stations scheduled for repolling are –

Sario in the Bameng assembly constituency within East Kameng district Longte Loth under the Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey,

Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari, and Lengi polling booths under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

Additionally, repolling will occur in Bogne and Molom polling booths under the Rumgong assembly constituency in Siang district.

Voter turnout at 76.44% in phase 1

Around 76.44 per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters cast their votes on April 19 to choose 50 MLAs out of the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state.

The ruling BJP secured victory in 10 assembly seats without facing any opposition.

Repolling in 11 Manipur booths

Repolling occurred in parts of conflict-ridden Manipur following the Election Commission's directive due to violence at 11 booths during the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the orders issued by the ECI and Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer, repolling was conducted in 11 polling booths across the state on Monday, April 22. The decision to repoll stemmed from disturbances that occurred during Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections, including an incident in which miscreants opened fire at one of the polling stations.

Officials said an 81.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the repolling held at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

No incidents of disturbance or violence were reported at any of the polling stations, an election official said.

The conflict-ridden region of Manipur witnessed incidents of firing, intimidation, and destruction of EVMs at some polling stations during the first phase. Allegations of booth capturing also surfaced. Despite these challenges, Manipur recorded a turnout of 72 per cent across its two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - during the Friday elections.

(With inputs from PTI)