Traffic hit, walls collapse in Thane district

Incessant rains in Thane district led to water logging in several areas of Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli. The worst affected were the interiors of Diva, Badlapur and Bhiwandi. Shilphata Road was flooded with knee-deep water in the morning causing traffic jams in Mumbra and Navi Mumbai.

Water logging along the tracks at Thane, Mumbra and Diva stations impacted the train services for a few hours in the afternoon. There were incidents of wall collapse, gallery collapse and tree fall across these cities.

An unidentified dead body was found in Nagla Bandar at Ghodbundar Road on Monday evening.

Till Monday evening, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) witnessed 98.92mm of rainfall, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) witnessed 125.4mm rainfall and among other areas within the district, Bhiwandi and Ambernath received maximum rainfall at 79.25mm and 87.62mm, respectively. Ulhas river in Badlapur has filled up till 15.40m, not far from the 17.50m dangerous mark.

In Navi Mumbai, at around 3am on Monday, a car plunged into a lake in Belapur village as the road was not visible due to torrential rains. “Three men in the car including the driver escaped by getting out of the car just in time. However, the car sank completely in the lake. The car was later pulled out by a crane in the afternoon. The driver could not judge the road and drove into the swollen lake. When they realised that the car was sinking, they opened the doors and came out while the car sank inside,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.

Around 150 people, stranded in a temple at Adavali near Koparkhairane, were rescued late on Sunday evening.

With Bakrid approaching, a few traders had kept 29 goats in a godown in Mumbra for sale. Of these, 15 drowned after water flooded the godown on Sunday night and the rest were rescued.

In Ulhasnagar camp 3, a part of the gallery of a vacant building collapsed on Monday morning. While TMC and rural areas of Thane district will have no vaccination on Tuesday, KDMC and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation have suspended the vaccination schedule for two days owing to a shortage of vaccine doses.

