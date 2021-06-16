Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Traffic suspended on new bridge where approach road caved in last year
others

Traffic suspended on new bridge where approach road caved in last year

PATNA Vehicular traffic on Sattarghat bridge over river Gandak, which connects Gopalganj and East Champaran districts, has been suspended since Wednesday night following huge discharge of water in the river from Nepal
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

Vehicular traffic on Sattarghat bridge over river Gandak, which connects Gopalganj and East Champaran districts, has been suspended since Wednesday night following huge discharge of water in the river from Nepal.

All vehicles will be directed to take Bangra ghat bridge route, which is located about eight kilometres downstream, to cross the river.

The decision to suspend vehicular traffic on Sattarghat bridge was taken in view of the last year’s disaster, in which approach road to the newly constructed bridge was washed away due to heavy current in the river.

Additional chief secretary (road construction) Amrit Lal Meena said it had been decided to demolish parts of the approach road to Sattarghat main bridge in the length of 800 metres to give smooth passage of water in Gandak.

“About 4.25 lakh cusecs of water was released in the river from Valmikinagar barrage on Wednesday. The approach road to small bridges was damaged last year in the similar kind of flooding,” said Meena, adding that traffic would be restored once the flow normalises.

Meena said that a detailed project report (DPR) to build additional bridges, as recommended by the expert committee last year, were being prepared. “The work on additional three bridges in approach road would start after the rainy season,” he said.

Around 4,000 vehicles cross the river through the two-lane Sattarghat bridge daily. Meena said that Bangra ghat bridge was a suitable alternative as it was opened last year and has four-lane passage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP