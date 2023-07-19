Caught in flash flood: Ayodhya family goes missing in Manali; two bodies recovered, nine still missing

LUCKNOW Bodies of two Ayodhya residents, who had gone to Himachal Pradesh with nine other family members, were recovered from flood-hit Manali on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Karina and Ajaz.

Himachal Pradesh has been hit by intense rain spells and flash floods. (PTI)

Earlier, on July 9, 11 members of a family from Ayodhya had boarded a bus destined to Manali from Chandigarh. However, the bus was hit by a flash flood. Since then, all of them were missing. Now, bodies of two members of the family have been found. The other nine members remain missing.

The victims and the missing persons lived in the Pithla village of Ayodhya. All of them worked as daily wage workers in Manali. On Tuesday evening, a Manali-based relative told the other members of the family in Ayodhya about the recovery of the two bodies.

Previously, on July 9 evening, the relatives of the family had approached the Ayodhya police unit after they came to know that the bus was swept by a flash flood in Manali. Later, a delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders visited the family’s house in Ayodhya and assured them all help.

