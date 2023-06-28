Odisha: 5 members of family run over by speeding truck during wedding procession

In a tragic incident, five members of a family celebrating their groom’s marriage were run over by a speeding truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on the National Highway-20 late on Tuesday. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accident took place on the National Highway-20 late on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the family members were going in a procession towards the bride’s family in Sathighar Sahi of the district late on Tuesday night when a truck ran over them.

Also Read: Punjab man, two sons killed in Bareilly road accident in Uttar Pradesh

“The groom and other members of his family were only a few metres away from the bride’s house when the truck mowed them around 1:30am. Five people including nephew of the groom died on the spot. Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital. We have seized the truck,” said a senior police official in Keonjhar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a similar incident on Sunday, 12 members of a bride’s family including her three sisters, were killed after a Bhubaneswar-bound bus of state-run Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) rammed into their bus.

The driver of the OSRTC bus was arrested after police found that he had dozed off on the wheels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON