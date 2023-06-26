Odisha: 12 persons including 7 of a groom’s family killed in bus accident

In a tragic incident, 12 bus passengers including four women and two minors were killed while seven others injured after a bus of govt-owned Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and a private bus carrying members of bridegroom had a head-on collision in Ganjam late on Sunday night. CM Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of ₹ 3lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased. (Representative file image)

Berhampur SP Vivek Saravana said a minibus carrying members of a bridegroom party was on its way to Digapahandi when an OSRTC bus travelling to Bhubaneswar collided head on with it near Khemundi college of Digapahandi block in the district.

“So far, 11 passengers including 7 from the bus carrying bridegroom’s party have been killed in the accident while 7 persons are undergoing treatment in MKCG medical college and hospital of Berhampur. A critically injured person has been shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. All arrangements have been made here for treatment of patients. Those in the OSRTC bus have sustained minor injuries,” said the SP.

The deceased include seven members of a family and their relatives, all of whom were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi after attending a wedding party in Berhampur.

The driver of the minibus, who luckily survived said the OSRTC bus was travelling at a very high speed when it collided with it.

Expressing his condolences, chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of ₹3lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The state government also announced ₹30,000 for the injured.