Punjab man, two sons killed in Bareilly road accident in Uttar Pradesh

ByPress Trust of India, Bareilly
Jun 28, 2023 07:20 AM IST

A 45-year-old man from Punjab and his two sons were killed after their car was hit by a truck near the Fatehganj toll plaza in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The impact of the accident was such that the car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, they said.

Paramjeet Singh, his sons Sarvjeet Singh (14) and 12-year-old Ansh Singh, and two others were returning to Patiala after attending a wedding in Bareilly on Monday. They had stopped the car to recharge the FASTag -- an electronic toll collection system -- when the truck rammed into their vehicle from behind.

Paramjeet Singh and his sons died on the spot while the two other passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

The bodies were removed from the car with the help of locals and sent for post-mortem. A probe is underway, they said.

