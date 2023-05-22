Five of family killed in car-truck collision in Deoria

Five members of a family including two minor girls died on the spot and two others sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in collided head on with a truck in Deoria district on Monday morning.

The accident took place near Bahiyari Baghel village under Bhatpar Rani police station of district Deoria. The family from Rudrapur town of Deoria was travelling to Hariram Barham Asthan in Marwa Bihar to perform rituals.

Officials said the accident occurred when a tyre of their car suddenly burst, and the driver lost control over the vehicle that resulted in a head-on collision with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma said the deceased have been identified as Vimla, 50, Trishila, 40, Geeta 45, and two minor girls Siddhi, 7, and Rupadman, 3. Two injured in the mishap, Anjana, 30, and Devesh, 32, are undergoing treatment at Deoria Medical college.

Officials said the truck driver had been arrested.

The police personnel along with locals had to pull out the bodies from the ill-fated car.