Meghalaya: 2 siblings, minors, killed in landslide in West Khasi Hills district

Two minor girls were killed in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district after their hut at Dommawleiñ under Pyndengrei village was hit by a landslide amid continuous heavy rainfall, officials said.

The mishap took place a little before 4am on Saturday, police said.

The two siblings, identified as Cafinia Nongsiej (15) and Maianylla Nongsiej (10), were buried alive in the landslide, police said. They hailed from Mawrok Mawlangniang and were currently staying in rented accommodation with their parents and two other siblings in Pyndengrei village, said police.

According to the people familiar with the matter, at the time of the incident, the father and two other siblings were also inside the hut but managed to escape to safety with only minor injuries, however, Cafinia and Maianylla were buried under the mountain of rubble.

Several houses and shops located close to Nondeiñ River were also severely affected by the heavy rainfall, said officials, adding that they have cut off road communication in several localities amid flash floods.

Meanwhile, the district administration of the West Khasi Hills has warned of more heavy rainfall. The administration has alerted people staying along the river and has directed them immediately evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.

