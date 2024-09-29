Train hits stone placed on railway track, no damage reported

The engine of Lucknow-Chhapra Express (15054) hit a stone placed on the railway track at Bairia in Ballia district, on the Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra rail section at 10.25 am, on Saturday, railway officials said, adding that no damage was caused. Circle officer (Bairia) Mohammad Usman said that at around 10.40 am on Saturday, about 300 metres before the Manjhi railway bridge, some sleeper coaches of the train got scratched due to the engine’s safety guard hitting the stone in the middle of the track. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A senior official said that on Saturday the cattle guard of the engine of the Lucknow-Chhapra Express going from Lucknow to Chhapra in Bihar hit a stone found on the railway track between on the Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra rail section.

Public relations officer (PRO) of Varanasi division of the North Eastern Railway (NER) Ashok Kumar said that on seeing the stone placed on the track, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes.

He said that after inspection, the train resumed its journey and the loco pilot did not report any kind of damage in this incident.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Bairia police station Ramayan Singh said the incident happened in front of Yadav Nagar of the Chand Diyar village before the Manjhi bridge on UP-Bihar border. He said that a passenger train had also passed through this route half an hour before the Lucknow-Chhapra Express train.

“On receiving the information, we immediately reached the spot with the police force and inspected it,” he said, and added that the local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are investigating the spot.

With inputs from agency