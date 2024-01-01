Training workshop for conservation, digitization of 96K rare manuscripts begins at SSU

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma on Monday said that conservation and digitization of 96,000 rare manuscripts preserved in Saraswati Bhavan Library of the varsity is our top priority. The National Mission for Manuscripts, New Delhi will impart training to 40 people in conservation of manuscripts to prepare a team for the task. Function to mark inauguration of workshop at SSU on MMonday. (HT Photo)

Prof Sharma was speaking at the inaugural session of 15-day training workshop to train 40 people in conservation of the manuscripts preserved at SSU. The workshop is being organised at Yoga Sadhana Centre.

“The manuscripts preserved in Saraswati Bhavan Library are of immense importance. Conservation and digitization of these manuscripts is our top priority and we have made serious efforts in this direction so that the common man may be able to access the wealth of ancient knowledge,” Prof Sharma said.

As a result, a fortnight training in conservation of manuscripts by National Mission for Manuscripts, New Delhi has begun at the university, Prof Sharma added.

A team of experts under guidance of director of National Mission for Manuscripts will impart training in conservation of manuscripts to 40 people, Prof Sharma said.

Dr Anirvan Dash, director, National Mission for Manuscripts, New Delhi, said, “The conservation of 96,000 rare manuscripts preserved here will be done in three phases: cataloguing, conservation and then digitization.”

In this work, the cooperation of the budding scholars of the country will also be taken as trainers, said Dash.

An amount of ₹5 crore has been released by the Ministry of Culture as the first instalment for conservation and digitization of the manuscripts..

In Inaugural ceremony, registrar Rakesh Kumar, Prof Rampujan Pandey, Prof Amit Kumar Shukla, Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Prof Hariprasad Adhikari, Prof Jitendra Kumar, Prof Mahendra Pandey, Prof Vijay Kumar Pandey, Prof Vidhu Dwivedi, Dr Ravi Shankar Pandey and others were present on the occasion.