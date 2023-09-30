Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trans welfare week kicks off with grand road show

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2023 11:48 PM IST

All of the attendees are now camping out at the Awasthi Lawns and will remain there until the end of the week when the program concludes.

Lucknow: Nearly 1,200 members of the kinnar community from across the country showed up to take part in the trans welfare program, which started with a road show conducted by the Akhil Bharatiya Kinnar Sangh at Krishna Nagar on Saturday.

Nearly 1,200 members of the kinnar community from across the country showed up. (HT Photo)

Priyanka Raghuvanshi, one of the organisers of the event, which will continue until October 6, said that the procession from one temple in Krishna Nagar to another was escorted by the police, “and they helped and cooperated with us the whole way”.

“We had dhols and DJs, and the procession was ceremonious right to the end,” said Raghuvanshi, adding that another road show is scheduled to take place on October 4.

