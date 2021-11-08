Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Transfer orders of IPS officers cancelled

Transfers orders issued earlier to IPS officer Mandeep Singh Sidhu, posted as SSP vigilance bureau (VB), Patiala, and PPS officer Gautam Shegal posted as VB SSP Ferozepur have been cancelled
Three PPS officers were transferred out of the VB, which include Raj Jit Singh VB SSP, Amarjit Singh Bajwa SSP in the economic offences wing of the VB Ludhiana and Varinder Singh Brar joint director. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The department of home Punjab on Sunday cancelled transfers orders issued earlier to IPS officer Mandeep Singh Sidhu, posted as SSP vigilance bureau (VB), Patiala, and PPS officer Gautam Shegal posted as VB SSP Ferozepur. According to the notification issued on Sunday, IPS officer Narinder Bhargav, commandant third battalion, Ludhiana has been relieved from the charge of VB SSP Bathinda range. In a separate order, three PPS officers were transferred out of the VB, which include Raj Jit Singh VB SSP, Amarjit Singh Bajwa SSP in the economic offences wing of the VB Ludhiana and Varinder Singh Brar joint director in the VB’s complaint cell. Their posting orders will be issued separately.

The services of following PPS officers have been kept at the disposal of the vigilance bureau: Akashdeep Singh Aulakh who is under transfer from the post of SP city Mohali, Lakhbir Singh commandant ninth battalion Punjab armed police (PAP) Amritsar, Gurpreet Kaur under transfer from the post of SP Jalandhar (rural), Des Raj AIG counter intelligence Bathinda and Jaspal Singh who is presently SP city Bathinda.

