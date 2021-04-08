Home / Cities / Others / Transport department likely to allow delivery of vehicles on Gudhi Padwa
PUNE Due to the strict restrictions in the state, all non -essential shops are closed, but on the other hand, the auspicious day of Gudhi Padwa is on April 13
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 08:25 PM IST
People wait for this day to take delivery of new vehicles, but this year, as vehicle showrooms are closed, how will delivery be made?

The state transport department is planning to allow a one-day permission for public to take deliveries of new vehicles on Gudhi Padwa.

An official order will soon be released.

Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde said, “There are discussions going on at the higher level about allowing public to take deliveries of vehicles booked on Gudhi Padwa. The official announcement will soon be made.”

Shailesh Kshirsagar, who booked a new car and is waiting to take the delivery on Gudhi Padwa, said, “I had booked the car two months back. Suddenly these new lockdown restrictions came. Our entire family is waiting to take delivery of our car and hope to get permission for it.”

