Home / Cities / Others / Transport dept invites private players to set up automated testing stations for fitness test
others

Transport dept invites private players to set up automated testing stations for fitness test

PATNA: The state transport department has decided to introduce automated testing stations to check fitness of commercial vehicles and to bring efficiency in the evaluation system
Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
ByMegha

PATNA: The state transport department has decided to introduce automated testing stations to check fitness of commercial vehicles and to bring efficiency in the evaluation system.

The department has invited applications from private players till December 15 for setting up these stations.

Transport minister Sheela Kumari said the automated fitness testing centres will help reduce road accidents as unfit vehicles will be scrapped out. “The initiative will also help in identifying unfit vehicles and those causing air pollution. All those vehicles will be debarred from operation”, she added.

At present, motor vehicle inspectors manually examine various parts of a vehicle during a fitness test.

Transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said, “In this new system, all parts of the vehicles will be checked by machines without any human intervention. The new system will be more efficient as only those vehicles passing the test as per specified parameters will be issued a fitness certificate. We have planned to set up one such automated testing centre in each district.”

As per the department, new commercial vehicles are issued fitness certificate with 2 years of validity which are subsequently renewed for one year.

Interested individuals or companies can apply for setting up automated fitness testing centres at transport commissioner office situated at Vishwesharaiya Bhawan latest by December 15.

“After closing of application window, a special team will be constituted to review applications and verify proposed venue for setting up the centres”, said Agarwal.

