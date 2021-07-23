Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Transport dept nod to float tenders for 400 e-buses
others

Transport dept nod to float tenders for 400 e-buses

New Delhi: The Delhi transport department has approved the process to float of tenders for 400 electric buses that are likely to be inducted into the city’s cluster bus network by the end of this year, according to a senior government official
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:54 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: The Delhi transport department has approved the process to float of tenders for 400 electric buses that are likely to be inducted into the city’s cluster bus network by the end of this year, according to a senior government official.

“The tender will be floated next week. Delhi so far has 300 e-buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet,” the senior official, who asked not to be named, said on Friday.

The Delhi government plans to have 1,000 operational e-buses in the city by mid-2022, which is part of a larger plan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to add 4,000 buses to the city’s fleet by the end next year. Delhi currently has around 7,000 buses, including the DTC and cluster bus networks, in its public bus fleet. The plan includes standard floor and low floor buses -- some of them air conditioned.

“With the proposed 400 new e-buses, Delhi is also likely to become the city with the largest fleet of e-buses. Currently, Pune has 600 e-buses in its fleet,” the official cited above said.

Last week, the Delhi cabinet also approved initiating the bidding process for 160 low-floor air-conditioned buses. In January, the Cabinet approved funds for 1,000 low-floor buses but the tender and bidding processes were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the senior official.

The plan to procure e-buses is in alignment with the government’s electric vehicle (EV) policy -- notified last August as part of a long-term action plan against pollution -- which aims to ensure at least 25% of all registered vehicles in Delhi by 2023 are electric. The central government notified a similar scheme in 2019 -- Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India [FAME] Phase-II -- which aims to generate demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The buses are supposed to comply with BS-VI emission standards, and will be equipped with GPS, CCTV cameras and panic buttons to enhance the security of women commuters. The government has set up a control room in Kashmere Gate for the real-time tracking of its fleet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP