Children from tribal community being taught ‘Sanskrit & Sanskar’ in Kashi

VARANASI A group of 15 children, hailing from the tribal community, were taught ‘Sanskar and Sanskrit’ on the second day of the three-day Sanskarshala at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Bhavan Lamahi here on Wednesday. The kids are in the age bracket of 5-15 years.

BHU history professor Rajiv Srivastava is sponsoring education of all the 15 children, including 11 girls, living in the Subhash Bhavan here. “These children belong to the tribal families in remote areas of Sonbhadra. These tribal families are very poor. That is why, I decided to sponsor their education. Now, these tribal children live in Subhash Bhavan where they are given tuition in Arithmetic, English, and Basic Science, among others.” said Prof Srivastava.

He added that they are also being taught Indian values in the Sanskarshala, which began on Tuesday. The children are being told about the gurukul traditions and values. Srivastava, who head heads NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan, said that the body will make tribal children proficient in Sanskrit language and in chanting Sanskrit mantras.

Meanwhile, Dr Niranjan Srivastava, who inaugurated the session, by lighting a lamp and offering flowers in Netaji Subhash’s temple, said that sanskarshala is an effort to connect the tribal children with the mainstream society. We are telling them about basic Sanskar (values) while teaching them the ancient language and other subjects of primary and upper primary standards.

Srivastava further said that the tribal children living in Subhash Bhavan will be able to change the picture of their society by learning values. Rampanth’s trustee Abhay Ram Das, interlocutor of the second session, said that the tribal children will also be trained to preserve the tribal culture. They will become the brand ambassadors for Rambhakti along with conservation of forests, he added.

Khushi Raman Bharatvanshi, Ujala Bharatvanshi, Dakshita Bharatvanshi, Shikha Bharatvanshi, Radha Bharatvanshi, Riya Bharatvanshi, Akanksha Bharatvanshi, Sanju, Princess, Deepa, Shilpa, Munni, Anita, Anu Kumari, Seenam, Vidyavati, Shivkumari, Seema, Shanti, Avinash, and Suresh were present in the training.

