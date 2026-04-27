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Tribal man brings dead sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw money from her account

Tribal man brings dead sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw money from her account

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 08:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Keonjhar, A tribal man in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Monday brought the skeleton of his dead sister to a bank to withdraw the money deposited in her name, police said.

Tribal man brings dead sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw money from her account

The incident occurred at Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank located at Patana block of Keonjhar district. The man was identified as Jeetu Munda of Dianali village. He was seeking to withdraw 20,000 from the bank account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda , who died on January 26, 2026.

"I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death," an illiterate Jeetu Munda told reporters.

Meanwhile, bank sources said that the nominee in Kalra Munda's bank account was also dead. Therefore, Jeetu Munda was the lone claimant over the money deposited in her name.

The local administration has directed the bank officers to make arrangements and ensure that Jeetu Munda, who is the only claimant as per the rules, gets the money as soon as possible.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tribal man brings dead sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw money from her account
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tribal man brings dead sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw money from her account
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