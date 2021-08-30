Tricity Buzz| Chandigarh cop goes the extra mile to ensure poor kids don’t miss online classes

Educate to empower

Empowerment comes with education. Chandigarh Police inspector Narinder Patial, the station house officer (SHO) at Sector 31, recently provided bicycles, school uniforms and stationery to two girl students from a needy family of Ram Darbar studying in Class 9. When he was posted as the SHO in Sector 26, Patial had provided books, stationery and smartphones to 20 children of Bapu Dham Colony to ensure they don’t miss out on online classes during the Covid lockdown. The inspector had been feeding stray animals as well during the lockdown.

Feather in weatherman’s cap: Trip to South Pole

Manmohan Singh, the new Indian Meteorological Department director in Chandigarh, has served a stint in Antarctica. Singh, who was the IMD head in Shimla before landing in Chandigarh, recalled his 14-month stay at the Indian base in the ice-bound continent as part of the IMD expedition in the ’90s to study the weather there. “Just getting there took over a month by ship from Goa. The temperature can go down to -30 to -40 degrees on an average in winter and can rise up to 8 or 9 degrees on a summer day. The winds there are also very strong, and all structures have to be specially built to resist them,” he said. Now, that’s one trip of a lifetime.

Communication gap at AAP press meet

Last week, the Chandigarh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party called a press conference to announce “a very important decision”. Local journalists turned up at the party’s Sector 39 office in anticipation of a breaking news, but the press meet turned out to be more about the AAP’s activities in poll-bound Punjab. The Chandigarh AAP leaders looked on sheepishly. “Next time, we will hold a press conference separately from the Punjab one. There was a communication gap,” one of them shared later, requesting anonymity.

‘Efficient’ Mohali MC clears 9 agenda items in 20 minutes!

During the monthly house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Mohali on August 26, 50 councillors approved nine items on the agenda in 20 minutes flat. Not a single item was discussed. The councillors from the opposition did not raise any objection to any agenda item. The meeting began at 3pm and was over at 3.20pm. It seems the councillors had not read the items on the agenda before coming for the meeting.

Baba’s fan following

It’s been seven months since Baba Labh Singh has been protesting at Matka Chowk. Such has been the impact that even Google shows the chowk as Labh Singh Chowk. The elderly farm protester has been getting support from people of all ages and professions. But his fame has ruffled feathers, too. There are some who have been creating trouble for him. Last week, his tent was ransacked, and his table fan and a cooler were stolen, while his ration was destroyed. His tent was also torn. His only remorse was that he had lost the fan gifted by a group of girls with a lot of regard.

PU to support start-ups

Panjab University’s BioNest will soon start supporting multiple start-ups under a new special funding received recently. The registered life-science start-ups with innovative ideas, having a potential for commercialisation will be selected. Financial assistance in the form of equity investment up to ₹30 lakh can be funded per start-up for two years along with incubation support.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh and Dar Ovais