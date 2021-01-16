Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

V-Day festivity in the air as UT health director takes the shot

The vaccination sites in Chandigarh wore a festive look on Day 1 of the vaccination drive with senior officers taking note of the health of the beneficiaries and attending to the media. Director, health services, Dr Amandeep Kang, and director-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Dr Jasbinder Kaur were among senior healthcare professionals who took the shot to instill confidence among the workers.

BJP leader sees many a slip between the cup and the lip

Newly elected mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, who got elected after bitter internal party feud in the BJP, was in for an image boost after the Chandigarh administration announced a financial package for the municipal corporation. But not all in the party were impressed or keen to credit Sharma. At a luncheon hosted by Sharma at his official residence, a senior party functionary said, “The financial package is an annual feature. What’s so big about it? The administration makes such announcements every January but seldom delivers. There is many a slip between the cup and the lip.”

Ex-SAD councillors upset with calls to contest on party symbol

A former councillor of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who has sided with former mayor Kulwant Singh to contest the Mohali municipal corporation elections independently next month, says most like him are upset with the high command for pressuring them to contest on the party symbol. One of the councillors said all former members have been getting calls repeatedly from different leaders to return to the party fold despite being told that they’ve decided to contest independently.

Heartwarming gesture by Chandigarh Police

Amid the severe cold wave, Chandigarh Police reached out to needy residents and distributed blankets. The police station at Mauli Jagran organised a citizen outreach programme during which blankets were distributed to 150 senior citizens on the occasion of Lohri. DSP (East) Gurmukh Singh led the police team at the event.

Weather office foggy on forecasting fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been accurate in warning us about severely cold days this season but its fog forecast has been more of a hit and miss. Only light to moderate fog was predicted in the city on Saturday but it ended up in dense fog. Foggy days turned out to be clear and sunny. However, in the IMD’s defence, it issues forecasts for the region with Chandigarh being a small constituent so some discrepancies can creep in.

PU faculty bags award

Anupreet Kaur, an assistant professor of biotechnology at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) of Panjab University, was awarded the Best Presentation Award in the Green and Sustainable Chemistry Session at the Under Catalysis Research Scholars Meet 2020. The session was organised by the Catalysis Society of India on December 19 and 20. Anupreet Kaur is working in the area of enantiopure drugs through bio catalysis in collaboration with professor Jaspreet Kaur of UIET and professor Ranju Bansal of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh and Dar Ovais