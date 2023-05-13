Home / Cities / Others / Defeat & victory natural part of poll process: Tripura CM on Karnataka outcome

Defeat & victory natural part of poll process: Tripura CM on Karnataka outcome

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
May 13, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday said defeat and victory are natural part of the electoral process and hoped that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will analyse the performance in Karnataka.

Dr Saha claimed the Karnataka results didn’t reflect the poor performance of BJP despite the defeat. (Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha | Twitter)
Saha was reacting to the Karnataka assembly elections outcome in which Congress emerged victorious with a complete majority.

“Defeat and victories are natural processes... In a democracy, no one would stay in the same position always”, he said.

He also criticised opposition political parties who have frequently lashed out at BJP in Tripura saying democracy is absent under BJP’s rule.

“If democracy wasn’t there, how did Congress win in Karnataka?”

However, Dr Saha claimed the Karnataka results didn’t reflect the poor performance of BJP despite the defeat.

“It’s not like our performance was poor (in Karnataka). Our result was good as well”, he said.

The CM also criticised the erstwhile Left Front governments which ruled Tripura and West Bengal and said democracy was absent in their tenures.

He said that BJP restored democracy in Tripura since it came to power in the state in 2018.

