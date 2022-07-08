Tripura CM Manik Saha takes oath as MLA
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who won the by-polls from Town Bardowali constituency, was on Friday sworn in as MLA at the assembly premises.
Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty administered Dr Saha oath of office at the assembly lobby.
Dr Saha won Bardowali constituency with a margin of 6,104 votes in the by-polls, results of which were declared on June 26.
He took oath as chief minister on May 15 after replacing Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned from the post for reportedly getting involved in party organisational activities.
“Our party won four out of five states where recent polls were held. In Tripura by-polls, we won three out of four seats. People are with us and our results will be better in 2023 assembly polls,” said the chief minister after his oath-taking ceremony.
“Development is our main agenda. We will also focus on development in future too,” he said.
Saha recently resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha parliamentarian.
Besides CM, he continues to hold the post of BJP president since 2020.
A renowned dental surgeon, Saha joined BJP in 2015. During his initial days in the party, he was pristha pramukh in-charge of urban areas who was involved in the booth management committee in the 2018 assembly polls.
He was made in-charge of the 2018 membership drive started by the saffron party before the state went to polls.
After BJP’s thumping victory in the assembly polls, he was given the responsibility of in-charge of booth management committee for 2019 parliamentary elections.
