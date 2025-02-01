Tripura couple murdered, sons injured by relative over land dispute
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Feb 01, 2025 09:12 PM IST
The Tripura police said that they have arrested the prime accused and an investigation is underway in the case
AGARTALA: A couple was murdered, and their two sons were injured allegedly by their relative over a land dispute in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Saturday, police said, adding that the accused was later arrested.
The deceased persons were identified as Biplab Das and Shimu Das, residents of Deendayal Chowmuhani in Bishalgar. Their sons, Joy Das and Kishan Das are currently admitted at GBP hospital in Agartala in critical condition.
The accused, identified as Ajanto Das, is a nephew of Biplab Das.
Police said that Biplab Das and Ajanto engaged in a quarrel over a land dispute late Friday night. Ajanto allegedly stabbed Das with a sharp weapon. He later stabbed Das’s wife and sons when they tried to save Das.
The victims were rushed to a hospital by their neighbours. Das was declared brought dead by the doctors and the others were referred to GBP hospital, where Shimu succumbed to her injuries.
“Police have started an investigation into the case,” said a senior police officer from the Police Headquarters.