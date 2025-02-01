Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tripura couple murdered, sons injured by relative over land dispute

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Feb 01, 2025 09:12 PM IST

The Tripura police said that they have arrested the prime accused and an investigation is underway in the case

AGARTALA: A couple was murdered, and their two sons were injured allegedly by their relative over a land dispute in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Saturday, police said, adding that the accused was later arrested.

Police said the accused stabbed the victims with a sharp weapon. (Representational image)
Police said the accused stabbed the victims with a sharp weapon. (Representational image)

The deceased persons were identified as Biplab Das and Shimu Das, residents of Deendayal Chowmuhani in Bishalgar. Their sons, Joy Das and Kishan Das are currently admitted at GBP hospital in Agartala in critical condition.

The accused, identified as Ajanto Das, is a nephew of Biplab Das.

Police said that Biplab Das and Ajanto engaged in a quarrel over a land dispute late Friday night. Ajanto allegedly stabbed Das with a sharp weapon. He later stabbed Das’s wife and sons when they tried to save Das.

The victims were rushed to a hospital by their neighbours. Das was declared brought dead by the doctors and the others were referred to GBP hospital, where Shimu succumbed to her injuries.

“Police have started an investigation into the case,” said a senior police officer from the Police Headquarters.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On