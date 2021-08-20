Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura CPM to start month-wide protests from September on 15-point demand

The Tripura CPM will start one month long movement on 15 different point of demands, including procurement of Covid-19 vaccines globally, compensation for those who lost their lives to the virus, among others, from September across the state
By Priyanka Deb Barman
File photo: CPM members hold posters as they stage protest in Agartala. (ANI)

The Tripura CPM will start one month long movement on 15 different point of demands, including procurement of Covid-19 vaccines globally, compensation for those who lost their lives to the virus, among others, from September across the state. The decision was taken during central committee’s online meeting held earlier this month.

“We will organise phase-wise protests in different parts of the state in September with our 15 different demands of increase in manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, procure of vaccines from other nations, compensation for people who died due to the virus, employment for people and others,” said CPM secretary Goutam Das on Friday.

On a different note, Das criticized BJP legislator Arun Chandra Bhowmik who sparked off controversy by asking his party activists to attack the Trinamool Congress leaders in Talibani style when they land at airport in Agartala.

He also demanded legal action against another BJP legislator Biswabandhu Sen, also deputy speaker of Assembly who landed into controversy last week by saying that some government employees who sit on roads and complained of getting nothing, their bones should be broken.

“We demand legal action against both the legislators,” said Das.

