Tripura govt provides Hilsa fish at subsidised rate on Bengali New Year

The Tripura government on Saturday provided Hilsa fish at a subsidised rate on the Bengali New Year from the State-run apex fisheries cooperative society limited outlet at Maharajganj Bazaar, which is the largest public marketplace of the state.

Providing fishes at subsidised rate from fisheries outlets on Bengali New Year isn’t new for Tripura. (Representative Image)

Providing fishes at subsidised rate from fisheries outlets on Bengali New Year isn’t new for Tripura. Locally procured fishes or fishes from the carp varieties were usually found on the subsidised rate outlets on the previous years.

The iconic Hilsa fish, which is intrinsically connected to different Bengali cuisine was given out in keeping with the tradition from fishery outlets since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) came to power in the state in 2018.

“ I bought 1.2 kilogram of Hilsa at ₹1,500 two weeks ago. But today, I got one kilogram of hilsa at ₹1,070. There were smaller Hilsa fish available at much cheaper rate. It’s nice to have some subsidy amid the price hike,” said Debanjan Bhowmik, a customer who came to the shop on the New Year.

Chief minister Manik Saha offered prayers at the Tripurasundari Temple on the New Year and later met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya at the Raj Bhawan and BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee to exchange greetings.

“On the occasion of Bengali New Year, offered prayers at Maa Tripurasundari Temple, Udaipur for the well-being of the people of Tripura,” Deb wrote on his Twitter.

The chief of the opposition TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma also wished on Bengali New Year. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Poila Boishakh - Bengali New Year. Shubho Noboborsho! May you all have a great year ahead,”he said on Twitter.