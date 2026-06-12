Tripura: Magisterial probe ordered into woman’s death inside hostel room

The Tripura government has ordered a magisterial probe after a 24-year-old woman employee’s body was found at a private medical college hostel on Wednesday. The West district magistrate will conduct a probe into the incident and submit a detailed report to the state home department within 15 days.

The West district magistrate will conduct a probe into the incident. (Representative file photo)

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“It has been decided by the state government to conduct a magisterial inquiry on the incident in which a 24-year-old woman of Kathaltali, Madhuban was found dead at Shantiniketan Medical College, Agartala on 10/06/2026. Dr Vishal Kumar, district magistrate and collector, West Tripura District, shall conduct a magisterial enquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report covering all aspects to the home department within 15 days from the date of the issuance of this order”, reads the notification signed by additional secretary to Tripura government Tarit Kanti Chakma on Thursday.

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Tripura police on Thursday detained a person in connection to the incident where the female staff of the medical college hostel was found dead late at night on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that it could be a case of suicide as the door of the room where her body was found, was locked from inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that it could be a case of suicide as the door of the room where her body was found, was locked from inside. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have detained one person for interrogation. We can share rest of the details after getting the post mortem report”, said a police official.

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