Tripura: Magisterial probe ordered into woman’s death inside hostel room

The Tripura government has ordered a magisterial probe after a 24-year-old woman employee’s body was found at a private medical college hostel on Wednesday. The West district magistrate will conduct a probe into the incident and submit a detailed report to the state home department within 15 days.
“It has been decided by the state government to conduct a magisterial inquiry on the incident in which a 24-year-old woman of Kathaltali, Madhuban was found dead at Shantiniketan Medical College, Agartala on 10/06/2026. Dr Vishal Kumar, district magistrate and collector, West Tripura District, shall conduct a magisterial enquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report covering all aspects to the home department within 15 days from the date of the issuance of this order”, reads the notification signed by additional secretary to Tripura government Tarit Kanti Chakma on Thursday.