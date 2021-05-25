Tripura man accused of abducting, raping differently abled minor arrested

Tripura Police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a 15-year-old differently abled girl at a village in North district of Tripura.

The man, identified as one Jasimuddin, is currently in judicial custody.

Police said that the girl’s brother lodged a complaint against Jasimuddin on May 23. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Section 366(A) (procuration of a minor girl) , 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and arrested Jasimuddin.

Also Read | Minor gang raped, three arrested

During the preliminary investigation, they found that Jasimuddin introduced himself as Tenu Das to the girl. He used to work as plumber near her house.

Police added that Jasimuddin said that he married the girl and they lived together.

“ We arrested him on Sunday and sent him to court the next day. We are investigating the matter,” said North superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty.