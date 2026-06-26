Tripura: Man gets ten years jail for sexually assaulting specially abled woman

A man was convicted and awarded ten years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a specially abled woman in Tripura’s Unakoti district, police said on Thursday.

The woman (now 22 years old), was found eight months pregnant. (Representative file photo)

A local court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 failing which he needs to undergo additional three months rigorous imprisonment.

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Police said that the incident occurred in March in 2022 when the rape-convict, driver of a private vehicle owned by a retired government officer, sexually assaulted the woman, who was also a person with mental health issues.

The sister of the woman was employed as a domestic help at the government officer’s home.

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The woman (now 22 years old), was found eight months pregnant and it was alleged that she was confined in the house for a long period of time. Police rescued her later.

Police, however, added that a case was lodged in 2022 against the accused under Section 342, 34, 376(2)(L) of Indian Penal Code ( IPC).

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{{^usCountry}} The then investigating officer of the case Shibani Debbarma filed a chargesheet on December 31 in 2022. After trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to ten years’ imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The then investigating officer of the case Shibani Debbarma filed a chargesheet on December 31 in 2022. After trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to ten years’ imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

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