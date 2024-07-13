Tripura: Mobile internet suspended in Dhalai after death of tribal youth

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Dhalai district of Tripura for 24 hours to stop rumour mongering after tension sparked between different communities over the death of a tribal youth at Gandatwisa, nearly 112 kilometres from the capital city on Friday. Security personnel stand guard after shops and houses were set on fire following the death of a tribal youth in Dhalai district in Tripura on Friday night. (PTI)

In a notification, Tripura home secretary PK Chakraborty said, “.....it has been reported by the District Magistrate & Collector, Dhalai District that on 12th July, 2024 a kind of serious mob violence took place in Gandacharra Sub Division where burning of shops were reported and till today the situation is yet to return to normal and whereas, messaging system like SMS and whatsApp and social media platform like Facebook, Twitter and You tube are likely to be used for the transmission of fake information like picture, images, videos and text that have the potential to incite violence in that case at a larger rate....”.

Chakraborty, in the notification, said, “The state promulgated the notification under the provision of Section 52 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, to prohibit SMS messages of all mobile service providers, mobile internet or data service of all mobile service providers from midnight of 12/07/2024 to till the next day of 13/07/2024 of 12.00 PM (midnight) throughout the Dhalai District.”

The deceased, identified as Parameshwar Reang, was injured after a clash occurred at a local fair in Gandatwisa five days ago. He succumbed to his injuries while he was undergoing treatment at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital on Friday.

A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control after three-four shops were gutted and a few houses were damaged.

According to people familiar with the matter, some locals pelted stones at the police when the latter went there.

“ There was some tension in some areas ( andatwisa) after the body of the youth reached his residence,” said one senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

Speaking on the issue, Dhalai district magistrate Saju Waheed said that an altercation broke out between two local youths five days ago in which one of them got injured and he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

“There was tension in the area after that (death of the youth). The situation is under control. We imposed Section 144 for 2-3 days from yesterday. Peace meetings were held in the localities”, said the official.

Later, the Dhalai police appealed to people to refrain from posting, sharing and expressing any communal sentiments regarding the incident.

“An untoward incident has occurred which resulted into death of one person, the incident is being used by some anti-social elements to stoke hatred and commit offences such as arson and looting, it is to inform all citizens of Tripura that all senior officers along with sufficient security forces are camping and patrolling in Ganda Twisa and situation is under control. In this regard prohibitory orders U/S -163 BNSS has been issued by SDM Ganda twisa, prohibiting assembly of more than five people in and around the Gonda twisa sub division. Kindly refrain from posting, sharing, expressing any communal sentiments as it will amount to an offence under BNS and IT Act, any deviation will be strictly dealt with,” Dhalai police wrote on X.

Appealing everyone to maintain peace, Tripura’s ruling BJP’s alliance partner TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that the government would take strict action on Reang’s death.

“I condemn the murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. I have personally spoken to the Highest Police authority and demanded that the culprits be charged under relevant IPC. Also appeal for peace and restraint, will personally go and meet the family. We demand Justice!” Pradyot wrote on his Facebook account.