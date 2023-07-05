Tripura: Son buries dead mother inside house in Agartala, detained

Tripura police have detained a man who allegedly buried his aged mother inside his home at Arundhuti Nagar in Agartala following her death.

Police said that they came to know about the incident late Tuesday evening after complaints from neighbours and reached the spot to recover the body.

The body of one Sadhana Saha, aged between 80-90 years old, was recovered and sent for post-mortem, said Amtali sub-divisional police officer Ashish Dasgupta.

Later, the deceased women’s son Ashish Saha was detained and brought to the police station for examination.

“We took an unnatural death case and are investigating the matter. We are yet to confirm the timing and cause of her death. Post-mortem will be done today (Wednesday). We can only say anything after the post-mortem report,” said Dasgupta.

According to the neighbours, Ashish Shah and two of his brothers used to live with their mother in the house. His two brothers died long back. They also claimed that Ashish suffers from psychological disturbances, police said.

Police said during the interrogation, Ashish informed that his mother died on Monday and the reason he buried her inside the house was because his mother wanted this.

“My mother was a diabetic but she never took any medicine except pressure tablets, despite doctors advising her to do so. She died late Monday evening and she had told me not to take her away from the house after her death. So, I buried her inside the house. I admit that I made a mistake by not informing my neighbours about it,” said Ashish.