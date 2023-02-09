Tripura polls: BJP releases manifesto; focus on women empowerment, development

With a week left for Tripura’s assembly polls scheduled for February 16, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its poll manifesto with key focus on providing greater autonomy to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), financial assistance for birth of girl child, among others.

“When other parties release their manifesto, their party workers don’t take it seriously. But when BJP comes with their vision document, it is not only a piece of paper of jargon of words. It is our commitment towards the people. It is a roadmap for BJP’s governance,” said BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda while launching the manifesto at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

He added that no government came forward with their report card in the last 70 years except BJP.

“When I talk about 2018, it was a regime of fear, corruption and commission, criminalisation while it also paved way for BJP to being peace, development, solidarity, progress, new hopes, “said Nadda.

The manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra’ ensured to provide a bond of ₹50,000 to each family from financially weaker sections for birth of girl child under Balika Somriddhi scheme, smartphones to nearly 50,000 meritorious college-going students under Mukhyamantri Yuva Yogayog Yojana and free scooty to meritorious college going girls under Mukhyamantri Konya Atmonirbhor Yojana.

The manifesto also promised for the tribals to provide greater autonomy to TTAADC along with additional legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers within framework of the proposed Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, annual financial assistance of ₹5,000 to each tribal family under Tripura Janajati Bikash Yojana.

Provision of two free LPG cylinders to all beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana, free rice and wheat to all PDS beneficiaries every month along with edible oil four times a year at subsidised rate through PDS, affordable houses to all registered beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin and Urban by next 2025, drinking water connections to all houses under Jal Jeevan Mission by next 2024, doubling annual cap for each family from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh under Ayushman Bharat are also included in the manifesto.

The farmers have been assured a hike in financial assistance from ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 annually under PM Kisan Yojana and another annual financial assistance of ₹3,000 to all landless farmers under Bhumihin Kisan Vikas Yojana. This time, the fish cultivators will be getting financial assistance of ₹6,000.

The entrepreneurs will be given collateral-free loans up to ₹10 lakh, providing skill development training and employment to one lakh persons under Tripura Tourism Skill Mission.

Upgradation and modernization of roads in the state with investment of ₹1,000 crore in next five years and development of rural infrastructures through investment of ₹600 crore were also included in their list of poll promises.

The Left Front, Congress, TIPRA Motha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) earlier released their respective manifestos for the elections in the state.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.