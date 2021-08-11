Tripura relaxes Covid-19 curfew timings from August 12

Covid-19-induced curfew timings have been relaxed in Tripura and would be effective from August 12, according to the revised guidelines released by the government on Wednesday.

According to the new guidelines, curfew in the state will be imposed from 10pm to 5am until August 31.

“The situation has been reviewed in detail by the state government and it is felt necessary to modify corona restrictions in the state... Night curfew is imposed throughout the state from 10pm to 5am w. e. f. August 12, 2021 to August 31, 2021,” the revised order said.

According to the curfew order, movie halls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks can be reopened with 30% capacity.

Shopping malls, barber shops, standalone shops, beauty parlours, restaurants are allowed to open from 6am to 9pm, as long as social distancing is maintained and face masks are worn. All religious places have been allowed to open for people as long as Covid-19 norms are followed.

Fifty persons can attend a wedding and 20 can attend a funeral, according to the new norms.Hundred percent attendance has been mandated in all government and non-government offices.

Out of 80,416 Covid-19 cases so far, 205 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.