Tripura signs MoUs worth 3,700 cr at business conclave

AGARTALA: The Tripura government signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3,700 crores with 87 private investors in sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, Information Technology (IT) at a two-day business conclave, Destination Tripura, in Agartala on Saturday. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (PTI)

Speaking at the event, chief minister Manik Saha termed Tripura as a “peaceful and investment-friendly state” and said the state government has been focusing on promoting industry in rubber, bamboo, tourism, Agar plantation and other sectors. “Investors have shown interest in investing in these sectors,” he said.

To be sure, not all investment proposals or MoUs signed by governments translate into real projects.

Saha said his government has ensured a hassle-free clearance process through single window system for clearing necessary formalities and issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) within 30 days.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi always considers Northeast India as Ashtalaxmi. The PM has been giving special care for the region under the Act East Policy” he said, adding that Tripura has already made its mark in development across the Northeast region.