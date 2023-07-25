Pijush Kanti Biswas quits as TMC Tripura president

Tripura unit Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Pijush Kanti Biswas on Tuesday tendered his resignation due citing personal problems.

He expressed his gratitude to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Pijush Kanti Biswas | Twitter)

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee and its primary membership. Kindly accept the same,” read the letter signed by Biswas addressed to AITMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

He also expressed his gratitude to the party supremo and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for appointing him as party president.

“I could not dedicate sufficient time to the organisation for the last few months due to some of my personal problems. There are some family-related problems. It is not good to occupy the post of party chief without working on anything. So, I have decided to resign,” he said.

Biswas is yet to announce his next course of action in politics.

“I have not decided anything now. Have only sent my resignation letter. You (mediapersons) will be informed if there is any decision,” he told reporters.

Biswas, a senior advocate of the high court of Tripura was made acting president in 2019 and two years later, he was dropped from the post following which he left the party to float his own party Tripura Democratic Front (TDF).

Later, he joined TMC last year.

